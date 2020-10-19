A dive team is searching a lake in Forest Park this week as part of a murder investigation, police say.

Map of Forest Park Lakes

A map of Post-Dispatch Lake in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A dive team will suit up to search for evidence connected to an ongoing murder investigation in Forest Park this week.

St. Louis police said they will search the Post-Dispatch Lake within Forest Park Monday. Officials expect the search to end by Friday. Picnic Island will also be closed and no one will be able to rent watercrafts from the Boathouse. 

"We know people will be alarmed when they see FBI divers / personnel in Forest Park, but it is important to stress that there are no threats to any visitors," said a spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

There will be parking restrictions on Lagoon Drive while the investigation continues. The rest of Forest Park will be open to the public. 

Police said they would not elaborate about specifics of the case. No other information was made available. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.