NEW YORK (KMOV.com)-- The New York Police Department is searching for a man seen in a viral video viciously attacking an elderly woman on a New York Subway early March.
Cellphone footage shows a man in his 40s repeatedly kicking a 78-year-old woman in her face and body several times on March 10 at 3 a.m. on a subway in the Bronx.
In the video, the woman was seen sitting down with several bags in her hand while trying to block her face during the attack.
In the clip, the man shouts "Now, WorldStar that" to other passengers on the subway before exiting it. It is unknown what led up to the attack or if the man and victim knew each other.
The woman was treated for cuts and swelling to her face at the next subway station, according to a New York CBS affiliate.
The NYPD is urging anyone with information to call the local CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.