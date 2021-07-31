ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Another disturbance was reported at the St. Louis City’s Justice Center (CJC) in downtown St. Louis just days after a riot that left windows shattered and a master control system damaged.

EXCLUSIVE | City correctional officers speak up as Tuesday's riot comes days after safety complaints Tuesday marks the fourth riot in eight months at the City Justice Center (CJC) in Downtown St. Louis. In those riots, inmates were seen busting through cell doors, destroying master control switchboards and breaking windows.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a disturbance broke out between 25 detainees during their routine meal delivery. Officials said some people broke out of their cells to join while others were having recreation time. Corrections officers deployed OC spray to break up the altercation and ordered all detainees back in their cells.

Friday’s incident marked the fifth disturbance reported at the CJC within an eight-month span. Video obtained by News 4 shows a maintenance worker appearing to do some work to a cell door around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. During the video, a fight or a disturbance of some kind breaks out. Minutes later, people are seen coming out of their cell. Things escalate when corrections officers come in and a detainee appears to say, "let's riot, man." Roughly 120 inmates from the Annex building were temporarily transferred to the city’s Medium Security Institution building until an upgraded locking system can be installed, officials said.

“Eighteen from the female unit are being transferred to a pod today, and an additional 100 from the male unit will be transferred to other pods over the next couple of days,” Nick Dunne, a spokesperson from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office said Saturday.

In February and April of this year, officials acknowledged faulty locks in the facility, saying they were to blame for uprisings that lead to broken windows and fires. Dunne said they are working to find the best solution to ensure the safety of corrections workers and detainees.

“Our administration has inherited a faulty and easily manipulated locking system that has been documented for more than a decade,” Dunne said. “We will continue to make the necessary upgrades to bring the locking systems back into operation, and this action will help expedite repairs. We continue to advocate for expeditious due process for pretrial detainees and restorative justice to reduce recidivism among returning citizens who have served their time."