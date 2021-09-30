WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County school district is loosening its protocols on student quarantines and the decision is leaving mixed impact on families.
During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Wentzville School District officials modified their quarantine policy to say that a student who is in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 does not have to stay home if they comply with wearing a mask all day at school for the 14-day quarantine period.
The district was not able to provide an interview on the latest change on Thursday, but they sent a statement on the recent changes:
"The motion passed during the September 28th Board of Education meeting allows for students on full quarantine to attend school during this time if the student remains symptom-free and wears a well-fitted mask consistently and appropriately for the duration of the quarantine period. If the student develops symptoms at any point during the 14-day period or does not wear a mask, he or she will need to revert to full quarantine at home. Please note that this modification is for students who are identified as close contacts at school only, and students under this exception are only allowed to attend school and not allowed to participate in extracurricular activities."
News 4 asked parents about what they think of the new policy. While some did not agree to go on camera, a group of parents in support of the BOE’s decision sent the following statement:
"More than 1,600 parents represented by the WSD Parents for Student Success Facebook Group, support the decision of our BOE. We are confident our board was careful in their final decision and believe it was not an easy decision; but it is one that has the most POSITIVE impact on the education of our children in this district. The decision to Mask and Monitor will keep healthy staff, and students in school. Working together, we are offering our students the best in class education."
However, it's not a feeling shared by other parents in the district.
“I think my biggest concern now is that they’re going to be in school with children who are ill,” said Julie Scott.
Scott is a mother of two students in the Wentzville district, and is now wondering who they could be sitting next to come Monday, when the district's modified quarantine takes effect.
“I think there is a lot of potential risk for exposure for the entire community, not just for the children who are in schools,” she said.
The St. Charles County Public Health Department recently collaborated with school superintendents to create a modified quarantine plan; however, some of Wentzville’s plan is not reflected in the new policy.
"The modified quarantine definition applies in school buildings with less than 4% positive cases and in which the School District provides school-based contact tracing, unless a school district notifies County Public Health they are opting to remain under the state defined quarantine definition. School buildings with a 4% or higher case rate are not eligible and will need to revert to the state defined in-home quarantine. A child who is exposed in the household to a COVID positive case is not eligible to be considered under this definition of modified quarantine due to the greater likelihood that the child would become positive."
St. Charles County public health’s plan only allows a student to stay in school after being exposed if that student was already wearing a mask
Scott worries her district's take on only requiring masks after exposure will be harder to enforce.
“The teacher is constantly having to remember who is supposed to be masked, it’s taking time away from the teachers, time in the day to be able to teach their students and focus on their studies,” said Scott. News 4 reached out to other districts in St. Charles County to see if they plan to adopt new quarantine guidelines laid out by the county.
Fort Zumwalt says they wouldn't be impacted by the county's newest guidance because all students are already required to wear a mask.
Francis Howell officials tell News 4 they are keeping their same protocol in place but are reviewing the county guidance.
As for other major metro districts, St. Louis Public Schools, Rockwood, Webster Groves, and Parkway all tell News 4 they don't have plans to change quarantine policies, which are currently in line with their city and county public health guidance.
