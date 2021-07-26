ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With a new St. Louis City and County mask mandate in effect, some parents are wondering what this will mean for school districts that have not decided whether students will return to campuses this fall wearing masks.

"I absolutely hate it, I think it’s insane,” said Amanda Kuelker.

Kuelker is a parent of three children at Parkway School District, but they will now be attending Rockwood School District in the fall. She is worried her kids may now have to wear a mask in the classroom and believes families should have the choice to decide what is best for their children.

"Everybody who wants the vaccine is having the opportunity to get one. Why do our children have to bear the burden of this over extension of control? It's not fair,” she said.

Both Parkway and Rockwood School Districts say despite the county mandate, they still have finalized plans for whether students and staff will be required to wear face masks when school starts.

That uncertainty bothers parents, like Kuelker.

“That’s where we’re completely stuck and powerless because then my choice is, do I pull them out of school? What does that mean for me as a parent when I need to be working to support them?,” she said.

County health officials say with the reinstated mask mandate, school districts should now ensure masks are worn by all students, staff and visitors while indoors, which also includes indoor summer camp activities. The health department will be working with districts to provide guidance on how indoor masking will look like.

While it's unclear how long the county mandate will last, some parents tell News 4 off-camera they hope school districts will enforce their own policies to protect students that still cannot get vaccinated from COVID-19.

“I’m comfortable with kids wearing masks. I think it’s going to be fine. They did it wonderfully in the spring, and I think that we can get through it,” said parent Sarah Schoreder.

Hazelwood School District to require masks for students, employees Face masks will be required all for students and employees in the Hazelwood School District.

Schroeder’s two children attend Walker Elementary within the Hazelwood School District. Last week, and prior to the county mandate, the district said it would require all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask on campus this fall.

While Schroeder is not as worried about her children getting sick from COVID-19, she supports the mitigation strategies Hazelwood has set so far.

“For other people, for other people’s comfort,” she said.

On Friday, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) updated their COVID-19 guidelines for Missouri schools. On the topic of masks, DESE says policies regarding masks should be made at the discretion of the local boards of education, but should be considered for adjustments based on local health authority guidelines.

Such policies should be developed with consultation of state and/or local health authorities, as statutory and regulatory authority to mitigate risk of transmission, up to and including school closures, remains within their jurisdiction.

News 4 reached out to area districts as to whether the current mask mandate has changed or sped up their decision on mask guidelines for the fall:

Archdiocese of St. Louis – still reviewing county mandate

The archdiocese is reviewing and working through the information shared in the new mandates and news conference from STL City and County this morning. We are looking to communicate with our parishes and schools as soon as possible on a way forward.

Earlier this month, Archdiocese of St. Louis said masks would be optional for students at its Catholic schools.

Mehlville School District – masks required

Following the County’s announcement Friday, Mehlville School District sent families the following message:

This afternoon, St. Louis County imposed an indoor mask mandate that begins on Monday, July 26. As a result, all students, staff and visitors who enter our schools must be masked starting Monday. If your child is in Summer Session or attending camps or other on-campus programs, please make sure he or she has an appropriate mask or face covering.

Elementary school will have masks breaks throughout the day, masks will not be required during outdoor PE classes and certain indoor PE activities, and parents can send a doctor’s note if the student has a medical reason preventing them from wearing a mask. Mehlville School District added that they will continue to follow county, state and federal guidelines and requirements for schools, and do not know when that will end.

Hazelwood School District – masks required

The Hazelwood School District announced its plans for students, staff and faculty, regardless of vaccination status, to mask up inside district campuses this fall before the County announced its official mandate.

St. Louis Public Schools – masks required

St. Louis Public Schools announced its plans for students, staff and faculty, regardless of vaccination status, to mask up inside district campuses this fall before the County announced its official mandate.

Ferguson-Florissant School District – no decision made yet

Right now, all summer school students are required to wear masks at school. The district says he plan is to have new guidance on mask wearing for the fall out at the beginning of August. The district says they’ve previously followed local and state guidelines.

Rockwood School District – no decision made yet

The district did announce that as of today staff working in the building do have to wear a mask because of the new county order, but they have not made any announcement as to whether students will have to at the start of classes.

Maplewood-Richmond Heights – no decision made yet

The district did announce this weekend that staff working in the building do have to wear a mask because of the new county order, but they have not made any announcement as to whether students will have to at the start of classes.

Clayton School District – masks required

The district says they plan to follow the County mandate.

Affton School District – no decision made yet

A district spokesperson says in part:

Affton plans to share our Return to Learn plan for the 2021-22 school year, including any mask policies, with our staff and families next week.

Brentwood School District – no decision made yet

A district spokesperson says they plan to make final announcements in the first week of August.

We are still finalizing our plans for what the fall will look like but in the past we have followed the county’s guidance for schools.

Webster Groves School District – no decision made yet

A district spokesperson says in part:

I would expect a decision to be made in the first couple of weeks in August, before school begins.

In St. Charles County, where there is currently no mask ordinance, school districts there appear to be sticking to their plans for optional mask-wearing this fall.

Wentzville School District – masks still optional

The district’s Chief Communications Officer says:

Our Board of Education voted to make masks optional on July 13, and at this time, there are no changes to that plan. Additionally, there currently is not a county mask mandate in St. Charles County.

Francis Howell School District – masks still optional

Francis Howell is planning to start the school year as mask optional but will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.

While schools are still finalizing plans for the fall, the state says masks will still be required on all public and private school buses.

This is part of a CDC federal order whether a district has a mask mandate in place or not.

From DESE:

Schools should provide masks to those students who need them (including on buses), such as students who forgot to bring their mask or whose families are unable to afford them. Neither LEAs nor LPHAs have discretion regarding this federal order.