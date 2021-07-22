ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the latest COVID-19 surge in Missouri continues to make its way into the St. Louis area, school districts are finalizing their plans for the fall semester.
This fall, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says families should expect both school districts to offer the option for students to be in person or virtual, but the virtual option does not have to be offered by the school district. For districts that do not create their own option, students can pay to take the Missouri Course Access Program (MOCAP) offered by the state. Hybrid learning will not be an option.
“Currently, we don’t have any statutory basis to require anything that looks like hybrid learning, as we had in the prior year,” said Dr. Chris Neale, assistant commissioner for DESE.
Right now, DESE is not making any specific guidance to any communities but are monitoring the situation if cases continue to increase in Missouri.
“I think we’re watching for places that we need to make modifications. We’ll be prepared to do so as our consultant with public health authorities and review of the data indicate,” said Neale. “But at this time, we don’t have anything in the pipeline for changes. We think that there are a number of tools that our school districts and charter schools have including MOCAP, including our homebound and quarantine rules, including all those mitigation strategies. But we will be watching to see if there are further supports we need to put in place.”
News 4 checked in with several of the county’s school districts to see how they plan to facilitate learning in the fall.
For districts including Rockwood, Mehlville, Lindberg and Parkway, they plan to offer their own virtual learning option provided by the school.
Parkway School District says 909 students are currently registered for their virtual campus for the fall 2021-2022 semester.
Rockwood School District has 128 students signed up for full virtual instruction for this year:
For most of our students, in-person learning is preferred and the most beneficial means for us to provide a quality education. We also recognize that conditions related to the latest COVID variant are changing and we will closely monitor those conditions in our schools once we welcome students back, just as we did last year, in case we need to make any adjustments for the health and wellbeing of our students and staff.
Kirkwood School District says students will have access to MOCAP, but no other virtual option:
During April 2021, the Kirkwood School District surveyed our families and found more than 98% of respondents preferred in-person learning options for the 2021-2022 school year. As a result of that feedback, we committed to offering in-person learning every day for the 2021-2022 school year.
Saint Louis Public Schools will not offer a virtual option of their own, but in a statement they say they will offer online, guided learning through Edmentum:
That is our plan at the present, but our decisions will ultimately be guided by the science and the recommendations of the CDC and the St. Louis City Health Department. We will also rely on feedback from our parents and will continue to monitor their interests and concerns as we move forward.
Maplewood Richmond Heights School District and Hazelwood School District will also only be offering MOCAP as an option for students interested in virtual learning.
"The purpose of focusing in on in person school is really to serve the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students," said Anthony Kieko, Director of Communications and Public Relations for Hazelwood School District. "we know that they need that face to face interaction with teachers...and that's the best way for them to learn and the best way for them to interact as individuals so that's what we're focusing on."
Kieko says they are monitoring COVID-19 cases, however, to see if changes to the school year need to be made.
"We look at the numbers in the Hazelwood area, we look at the numbers in our buildings. We look at the feedback that we're getting from our parents and from our employees, and of course from our health services staff," said Kieko. "So that will be what will guide our decisions moving forward related to how school moves forward."
