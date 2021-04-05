NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Tuesday, Normandy district leaders hope voters will help them address issues from a leaky roof to crumbling floors at Normandy High School.
News 4 got a look at the aging building with parts of the ceiling and floor missing. There are rodent issues and the head principal says they've needed improvements for decades.
“Everything from the roof on this building needs to be replaced. We've been doing patchwork with the deferred maintenance over the last 20 to 30 years. Every rainstorm, every snowstorm, we have issues with water into the building,” said Head Principal Nakia Douglas.
The school is asking voters to vote "yes" Tuesday on two ballot issues to raise money. Proposition V would immediately give bond money to Normandy High School to help finance improvements. Proposition T would increase property taxes by 58 cents.
For more information on the propositions, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.