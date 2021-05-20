ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- School and elected officials broke ground on a new Francis Howell North High School Thursday in St. Charles.
In 2020, St. Charles County voters approved Proposition S. The new school will be paid by funds created by Proposition S.
The proposition allows the district to borrow money now to address pressing facility needs. According to the district, the projects funded through Prop S are detailed in the Comprehensive Facilities Master Plan (CFMP). The CFMP calls for major updates at the older schools in the district, including Henderson, Fairmount, Becky-David, Hollenbeck, and Barnwell.
Nearly 80 percent of county voters approved the proposition, which did not include a tax rate increase. It is the largest bond issue in Missouri history.
