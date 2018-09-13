HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Hazelwood School District has cancelled Hazelwood Day at Lindenwood University.
The decision follows the shooting of a student from Hazelwood Central High School off campus after classes ended Wednesday.
The student was shot as he walked home. Police took several people into custody but no charges have been filed yet.
In a message to parents, the district said, “Due to safety concerns and as a result of recent events in the community, as a precaution, we are canceling Hazelwood Day at Lindenwood University. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; however, the district will always err on the side of safety.”
The district is now working to rescheduled the football games canceled.
