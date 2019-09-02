SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police said a driver is facing several charges after smashing into a trooper's vehicle while on a highway in South County Monday afternoon.
Police said a highway patrolman was en-route to check a report of a pedestrian walking on Interstate 55 just south of I-270 when an inattentive driver smashed into the back of the trooper's patrol car.
The trooper was able to keep the car under control and pull over. He was taken to the hospital for a wellness check, but was not admitted, police said.
The driver of the striking car was not injured. Police said he faces a number of charges including driving with a revoked license.
No additional information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.