ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person was shot and the suspected gunman was taken into custody Tuesday after an incident in a St. Charles Target parking lot.
The shooting happened around noon at the Target Plaza on Mexico Road and Muegge Road.
According to authorities, the altercation began when an Amazon delivery driver reportedly parked in a handicapped spot while meeting a fellow Amazon driver.
The suspected gunman was upset and the two began to argue. The argument turned physical, and that's when a shot was fired, striking the victim in the back.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. The suspected shooter remained on scene and was taken into custody shortly after.
Target has remained on lockdown since the shooting
