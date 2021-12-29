Dispute led to shooting at Church's Chicken in Overland, police say

OVERLAND, MO. (KMOV.com) – A dispute inside a Church’s Chicken led to a shooting Wednesday, according to police.
Overland police told News 4 two people were shot inside the fast-food restaurant on Woodson near Page before 2:30 p.m. Both individuals were taken to the hospital after being shot. Police said they believe they have all the people involved in the incident in custody.
Numerous evidence markers were seen on the parking lot. A black Cadillac was still running in front of the building when News 4 arrived on scene. A bystander told News 4 he heard 20 to 30 gunshots.
