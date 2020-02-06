BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A dispute between a current boyfriend and a former boyfriend ended with one person shot and another in custody in St. Clair County.
The dispute took place around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Briarwood Drive in unincorporated Belleville. Deputies said a 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later released.
Thursday, deputies said Marsean D. Hill, 25, had been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the shooting. His bond was set at $75,000.
