ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement agencies across the country will take part in the Federal Drug Enforcement Administrations’ Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
At various locations across the country there will be medication disposal sites for the public to safely dispose of unused, expired or unwanted medications. Controlled substances, including prescription painkillers or opioids, can be disposed of at the sites. Liquids, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Click here for a list of medication disposal sites.
