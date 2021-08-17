ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you call 9-1-1 in St. Louis for a car fire, a structure fire, or even a murder, there's a good chance you'll hear: "You've reached the City of St. Louis. All operators are busy at this time."
A spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones said the issue continues to be staffing, as the administration is struggling to fill the necessary positions. News 4 reported in February that at some times of the day, 50% of 9-1-1 calls were being put on hold for more than ten seconds.
At that time, the city was short 18 dispatchers. Now, the number has grown to 30, according to police. There are currently open positions for dispatchers, managers and supervisors.
"Apply for these jobs. They are open and available to folks who live in the city and want to work in the city," said Jones's spokesperson Nick Dunne.
The city has raised its starting pay, and according to personnel, pays more than St. Charles and St. Louis counties.
But the personnel department also said they have provided a of names of about 60 eligible candidates, but the police department has been slow to hire.
"That's something with communication between personnel and police, but we definitely want to expedite the hiring process as much as possible," Dunne said. "Because it is urgent that we fill these positions, especially 9-1-1 dispatchers."
In the meantime, Dunne said even in an emergency, callers should remain on the line.
"The number one thing is, when you call 9-1-1, do not hang up," he said. "If you hang up, you will be resetting the system, so you will get there faster if you just hang on."
Dunne added they are hearing from people hesitant to go back to an office setting because of COVID, and the administration is still considering combining police, fire and EMS dispatch to make things more efficient.
But until there can be more staff at the dispatch center, residents should be prepared to wait when they call 9-1-1 in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.