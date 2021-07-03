Disney World Reopens During Coronavirus

Guests wear masks, as required, to attend the official re-opening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney opened two Florida parks, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Saturday with limited capacity and safety protocols in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

 (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) -- The Magic Kingdom fireworks show at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida, returned Thursday after being suspended for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but some parts of the show have changed since 2020. 

That includes a modification to the introductory greeting of the "Happily Ever After" fireworks that removes the phrase "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls." The original introduction included, "Good evening, ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages." Now, the greeting is "Good evening, dreamers of all ages." 

