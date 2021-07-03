(CBS NEWS) -- The Magic Kingdom fireworks show at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida, returned Thursday after being suspended for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but some parts of the show have changed since 2020.
That includes a modification to the introductory greeting of the "Happily Ever After" fireworks that removes the phrase "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls." The original introduction included, "Good evening, ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages." Now, the greeting is "Good evening, dreamers of all ages."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.