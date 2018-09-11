(Meredith) - "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor David Henrie was arrested at LAX airport in Los Angeles for carrying a loaded handgun. TMZ reported the actor was apprehended by TSA agents Tuesday while going through security. The agents found him in possession of an M&P Shield 9mm pistol which was loaded. He was then arrested by the LAPD.
Henrie released a statement later saying he feels embarrassed and humiliated, and he thanked the TSA and LAPD for their kindness and professionalism.
"I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport. I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened ... But am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process."
David Henrie is best known for his role of Justin Russo in "Wizards of Waverly Place" acting alongside Selena Gomez. He also played the son of Ted Moseby in "How I Met Your Mother."
