ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tickets for Alice Cooper and Halestrom will be available for a discounted price during the first week of sales.
Tickets for their co-headlining show, which will take place July 25 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 8.
Through March 15, or while supplies last, lawn or select reserved tickets will cost $19.
Click here for more details.
