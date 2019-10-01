ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Southwest Airlines is offering flights for as low as $49 from St. Louis during their latest sale.
The airline’s sale runs through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 3.
The cheapest one-way flights, which are $49, are to Chicago, Des Moines, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Omaha. The sale also includes $154 flights to Turks and Caicos, $159 flights to the Bahamas and $210 to Costa Rica.
In total, over 80 destinations from St. Louis are included in the sale.
Click here to buy tickets or for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.