ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured during an overnight fire in south St. Louis.
The fire broke out at a two-story brick building in the 3000 block of Caroline in the Gate neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reportedly saw neighbors trying to get inside the burning home, so they knew someone was trapped inside.
“I hear the neighbor calling, ‘help, help,’ so I tried to break the door with my shoulder and then finally I had to kick it in, but I couldn’t even go in because the smoke was just coming out, so I had to call for my dad to come over and help me,” Whitney Gaither, who lives next door, said. “He had to go in after him to try and get him out and like crawl on the floor to try and pull him out. That’s when the firefighters came and helped him pull him out.”
A man was rescued from the building and taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition, according to firefighters.
“Life-saving being our priority, forced entry, got inside, there was a non-ambulatory male, he uses a power chair, he was indeed trapped and down. firefighters got to him. They had to get his power chair out of the way to be able to get him out. Got the chair out of the way, got him out of the building, advanced the line into the primary fire building,” St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby said.
The fire spread to a nearby home were another family lived. No one inside of the home was injured, but fire officials said the Red Cross will assist them.
One firefighter was also injured in the fire. He was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
