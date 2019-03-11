STAUNTON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A veteran in Illinois, who is a double amputee, is desperate to get his specialized bike back.
Over the weekend, someone stole it from right outside his Staunton home, where he had it locked up and covered with a tarp.
Today News 4 talked to him about how this bike had helped him overcome the loss of his legs.
