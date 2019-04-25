ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Alice Prince stepped down as the director of SLATE on Thursday.
SLATE, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, sent a media release Thursday announcing the resignation.
The move comes about three months after a News 4 Investigates report about alleged wrongdoing inside the organization. Read our report here.
More than two dozen current and former employees of SLATE expressed concern about how it was being run, including questions about furniture purchases, the finances and much more. News 4 also reported on questions over State Representative Bruce Franks' timesheets from when he worked as a subcontractor for the agency.
A federal investigation was then launched. In February, the Board of Aldermen announced their own investigation into the agency.
According to a letter written by Committee Chairman Joe Vacarro at the time, they were going to look into seven types of allegations from cronyism to a hostile work environment, to concerns about faulty record keeping, timesheet fraud and ghost employees.
“I care too much about our community to allow distractions to impede our ability to train and employ our people,” Prince said in the media release announcing her resignation. “I’m available to answer any questions to ensure a smooth transition because, at the end of the day, it’s about the people.”
Mayor Krewson accepted Prince’s resignation Thursday, saying “I appreciate the enthusiasm, creativity and engagement that Dr. Prince brought to SLATE. The issues at SLATE pre-date Dr. Prince.”
Prince has been the director since 2017.
