SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The director of a South City museum damaged by a fire in March says there are plans to rebuild.
Director Kerry Manderbach said it was heartbreaking to see a fire rip through the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum at Grand and Russell. Muderbach said he got word of what happened the night the fire broke out and immediately rushed to the museum.
“I was instantly heartbroken when I saw smoke rising, I knew it was going to be bad,” Munderbach said.
READ: Nobody injured, artifacts saved after fire breaks out at South City museum
If you drive by the museum, you hardly notice the devastation but if you take a closer look, you will see broken out art glass windows and brick scorched by the flames. It is likely that insurance won’t cover all of the costs.
“We may turn to the community,” Manderbach said. “We’ve had some good vibes from them since this has happened. May have to turn to the community and have them help us out a little bit.”
Various teams are coming by to check on the building’s structural integrity and are looking at the feasibility of restoring what can be saved.
The manuscripts were saved. They belong to David Karpeles, a California real estate magnet who shares his million-plus historic manuscript collection with more than a dozen museums across the country.
Manderbach says the museum would like to stay in the neighborhood.
“It’s a very historic building, it’s a former Christian church. The architecture is wonderful, we’d certainly like to put it back together and stay here in this community,” said Manderbach.
The St. Louis Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
