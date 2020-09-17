ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Director of Elections is calling the email sent to election workers a "poor choice of words".
An email from the St. Charles County Election Authority tells poll workers they must keep a face mask near them, either on your ear or on a lanyard. Then if a voter asks about wearing a mask or not wearing it correctly..."you may act surprised that you don't have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on."
The email was sent to about 2,000 people who were set to work the polls on November 3rd. Director of Elections Kurt Bahr says the email was meant to tell election judges the mask policy had changed.
"We are requiring that all judges have masks on their person and if they're working with a voter who wants them to have a mask on, they immediately put that mask on, wear it properly and wear it so long as that voter is in the polling place," said Bahr.
Bahr says he did read over the email before it went out but didn't notice the wording.
Critics say it's an indication that COVID-19 safety measures are not being taken seriously, but Bahr says they're being stepped up.
A stylus and pen will be given to each voter so they don't have to use another voter's, plexiglass shields will separate voters from judges, hand sanitizer will be available, voters will be encouraged to wear masks and will be given one if they don't have one.
Another 300 poll workers will also be hired with an eye toward sanitizing and making sure voters remain socially distanced.
