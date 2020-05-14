BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Catholic churches across Illinois could reopen as early as next week, and the Belleville diocese is considering its plan for when parishioners return.
The potential plan has three steps. The first phase would allow 10 people to return to churches for baptisms, weddings, funerals and confessions. It could potentially be put into place beginning late next week.
Phase two would allow larger groups to attend daily and Sunday masses. A specific plan for phase three hasn't been outlined yet.
The three step plan comes from the Archdiocese of Chicago.
Each parish would recruit volunteers to help implement the changes. Those volunteers would be trained beginning May 18.
