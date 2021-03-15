ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Monday, the St. Louis Zoo announced a dinosaur exhibit is coming next month.
16 different groups of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs were delivered as part of "Emerson Dinoraurus." The dinosaurs will join some live animals including otters, Tasmanian devils and fish.
The exhibit opens April 17. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.