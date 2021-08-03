Pedal the Cause is helping Eleanor, a local toddler – and many kids just like her.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Over a dozen restaurants and retailers will be donating a portion of their Friday sales to Pedal the Cause.
The fundraising effort is taking place on A World Without Cancer Day. The funds raised will help innovative cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Click here for a list of participating restaurants and retailers.
