Digital driver's license could be coming to Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois may soon allow people to have digital driver's licenses.
Several states already have laws allowing for a digitized version of IDs, and sponsors of the Illinois proposal say it is time to adjust to the 21st century. Senator John Connor, D-Lockport, argues people should have the option to prove their identity to an officer if they do not have their physical driver's license. As a former prosecutor, he saw many people appear in traffic court simply because they did not have license when they were pulled over.
"If they have their phone with them, then that situation would not come up anymore. They would have the option of showing the officer, using the app, their digital driver's license and verifying their identity that way," Connor said.
The proposal would require people to download app if they wish to have their driver's license on their phone. Other states that already have digital licenses require a fingerprint or facial scan in order to secure personal information.
