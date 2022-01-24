You are the owner of this article.
Digital Concerts return at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) has announced a new roster of Digital Concerts for spring 2022.

The SLSO's 2022 concerts will feature full orchestra and music performances following the success of the launch of Digital Concerts in 2021. The concerts will be released every month from January through May. 

Guests can now either purchase a single ticket or a Digital Passport to access the entire spring concert lineup. For more details or to purchase tickets visit the website here.  

