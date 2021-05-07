ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Country singer Dierks Bentley will bring his latest tour to St. Louis.
The 2021 Beers on Me Tour featuring special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Thursday, Oct. 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 14.
“I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name,” explains Bentley. “It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up.”
Click here for more details or to purchase a ticket.
