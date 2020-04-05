CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Dierbergs says it is limiting the number of shoppers inside all of its stores as part of an effort to abide by social distancing.
Once the store reaches capacity, lines will be formed at marked locations outside.
There will also be a one shopper per household, one cart per shopper policy, Schnucks has already adopted a similar policy.
Dierbergs will also be adopting temporary holiday hours during part of Easter week. From April 9-11, stores will be open 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., with 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. being reserved for those 60 and older, and those with compromised immune systems.
Dierbergs says it is partnering with Shipt for no-contact grocery delivery. For more information, click here.
