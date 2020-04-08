ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All Dierbergs stores will be closed on Sunday for Easter so employees can be home and celebrate with family.
The store will open late on Monday so employees can have extra time to rest. All stores will open at noon on Monday and close at 9 p.m.
[READ: Dierbergs to limit number of shoppers inside its stores]
"Our team shows up daily with great energy and a desire to serve our communities,” said Greg Dierbergs, CEO of Dierbergs Markets. "We’re very appreciative of the tremendous levels of adaptability they continue to demonstrate in this ever changing environment."
Additionally, officials announced starting April 14, all store hours will be 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily, with 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. being a special time for those with compromised immune systems and adults above 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.