ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dierbergs Markets has recalled several egg salad and potato salad products from all 25 of its retail stores.
According to the FDA, the egg supplier notified the St. Louis-based grocery chain that the hard boiled egg whites used in some of the products came from a production plant contaminated with Listeria.
The recalled salads were distributed to Dierbergs locations in eastern and central Missouri and western Illinois.
No illnesses have been confirmed related to the products at this time.
Products included in the recall can be found here.
Consumers with questions may contact Dierbergs Markets at 1-636-532-8884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.