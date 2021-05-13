ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dierbergs Markets is aiming to fill more than 200 open positions at a Spring Mega Hiring Event.
During the two-day event open interviews will be conducted and candidates could be hired on the spot. The company is also offering a $300 hiring bonus.
“We are excited to meet with candidates and introduce them to our friendly, fast-growing, customer-service focused company,” said Dierbergs Director of Human Resources Erica Campbell. “This is a great opportunity to meet with recruiters to discuss more about the positions and discover how they can make a difference.”
Open positions at Dierbergs Markets range from full-time and part-time entry level positions to specialized positions. The hiring event aims to fill positions across 24 metro area stores, the corporate office and production facilities.
On May 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the hiring event will take place at the Dierbergs Des Peres location at 1080 Lindemann Road. On May 20 the Dierbergs Bogey Hills Plaza at 2021 Zumbehl Road will host the hiring event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in advance by texting the word TEAM to 97211 or by going online at Dierbergs.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.