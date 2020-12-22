CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The former site of the Crestwood Mall, empty since 2013, has new developers.
Dierbergs, McBride Homes and the City of Crestwood are redeveloping the area, which sits at the corner of Watson and Sappington Roads.
A grocery store, restaurant, retail space and single-family homes will be built on the site.
The redevelopment of the 47-acre space has been slow over the years.
Chicago-based Urbanstreet Group purchased the site in 2014 a year after the mall closed, and demolished the buildings in 2016. However a development deal had failed to materialize.
The new deal doesn't have a timeline, but construction could begin by summer of 2021.
