ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dierbergs Markets is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 300 positions at its production facilities, corporate office and stores, including its new Lake Saint Louis store.
The positions range from full-time and part-time entry level positions and to managerial and specialized positions. For a limited time only, new associates hiring can earn up to a $500 hiring bonus for select positions.
The hiring event will be held Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chesterfield Double Tree Hotel.
Interested candidates should visit here. Interviewees can also apply in advance by visiting here.
