LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dierbergs Markets is looking to fill 150 positions at their newest store in Lake Saint Louis.
The grocer plans to hold three open interview events to fill the positions, which include cashiers, meat, deli, bakery and seafood associates, as well as courtesy clerks. Applicants must be 16 years or older. All qualified candidates could be eligible for a $500 hiring bonus.
The Lake Saint Louis Store will be located at the southwest corner of Ronald Reagan Drive and Orf Road, next to the Lowes in the Shoppes of Hawk Ridge. It should open later this year.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online to expedite the open interview process, but it is not required. To apply in advance, text TEAM to 97211 or click here.
Below is the information regarding the open interviews:
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Dierbergs Deer Creek at 2979 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63366
(Corner of Hwy K and Hwy N)
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Dierbergs Des Peres at 1080 Lindemann Road, Des Peres, MO 63131
(1.4 miles east of 270 at the corner of Manchester and Lindemann)
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Dierbergs Southroads at 12420 Tesson Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63128
