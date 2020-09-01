ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dierbergs is hosting a “Mega Hiring Event” Tuesday.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 1, the grocery chain will be looking to fill more than 100 immediate openings across all 24 metro area stores, production facilities and their corporate office.
Opportunities range from full-time to part-time entry level positions.
The event is being held virtually. Click here for more details.
