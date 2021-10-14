On Oct. 14 all Dierbergs stores will be holding walk-in interviews from 2-7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dierbergs will host a hiring day Thursday.

From 2-7 p.m. on Oct. 14 all Dierbergs stores and the Central Kitchen facility will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions. Those attending the hiring day will have the chance to interview, meet store managers and could receive on-the-spot job offers. Dierbergs also said they are offering a hiring bonus of up to $500 for select positions.

