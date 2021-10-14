ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dierbergs will host a hiring day Thursday.
From 2-7 p.m. on Oct. 14 all Dierbergs stores and the Central Kitchen facility will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions. Those attending the hiring day will have the chance to interview, meet store managers and could receive on-the-spot job offers. Dierbergs also said they are offering a hiring bonus of up to $500 for select positions.
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.