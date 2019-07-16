ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If you rounded up at the register at Schnucks over the past six weeks you helped the grocery store chain to raise over a million dollars for the Folds of Honor Foundation.
Tuesday, Schnucks Markets, Inc. announced their customers, vendors and company donated a total of $1.25 million to the nonprofit, which provides education scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty. The donations gathered through the campaign, which lasted from Memorial Day through Independence Day, will help provide 250 college scholarships.
“We thank our generous customers, vendor partners, and teammates for their enthusiastic support of such a worthy cause,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We can never do enough to express our gratitude for military veterans and their families, but we are proud that our customers and our company were able to demonstrate that gratitude by increasing this year’s Folds of Honor total by 14 percent over last year.”
According to Schnucks, customers donated more than $1.1 million during the campaign and several vendors, including Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Redneck Riviera Whiskey and the St. Louis Cardinals, donated to bring the overall total to $1.25 million.
Folds of Honor was established 12 years ago by U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Major Dan Rooney after he saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac.
