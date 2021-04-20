EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An earthquake shook a portion of St. Louis County early Tuesday.
Around 2:38 a.m. a 2.4 magnitude earthquake could be felt in Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake originated south of the Route 66 State Park and west of the Meramec River. It reportedly had a depth of just over 10 miles.
Anyone who felt the shake is encouraged to tell the USGS.
