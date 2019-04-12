ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) – If you purchased a Lotto ticket from the Illinois Lottery website or mobile app you could be a new multi-millionaire.
Friday, the Illinois Lottery announced someone who purchased a ticket online won a $15,750,000 jackpot in the Thursday, April 11 Lotto drawing. The winning ticket matched all six numbers: 11, 15, 21, 41, 48 and 49.
The lucky winner is urged to call the player hotline at 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the Lottery’s five prize centers. The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.
