Tips in the hunt for the I-70 serial killer come pouring in as KMOV hits the road to dig deeper To all the men and women corralled into a conference room for two days in St. Charles, this was the chance to take one last stab at a case that is nearly 30 years old. They recognize it likely may be their last, best chance.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 30 years after a serial killer terrorized the Midwest, and just days after multiple police agencies and the FBI launched a task force to re-examine the cold case, News 4 has learned there may be a dramatic development unfolding.

Multiple sources close to the investigation tell News 4 they are closely looking at a convenience store homicide in Terre Haute in 2001, nearly 10 years after the I-70 killing spree ended. Terre Haute, along with Indianapolis, Raytown, Wichita, and here in St. Charles were the sight of random homicide scenes along interstate 70 in 1992.

Tuesday morning, Terre Haute police sergeant Troy Davis confirmed to News 4 there are similarities between the 2001 homicide, and the I-70 homicides. Davis said investigators have identified a person of interest in the 2001 case. That person is not in custody.

Investigators emphasize they are looking at each case separately before drawing any conclusions at this point.

The 2001 case was a convenience store robbery, where the killer shot and killed clerk Billy Brossman. The shooting occurred just seven blocks from Terre Haute's 1992 homicide scene. Now, according to multiple sources involved in the task force, the Brossman case was discussed at length behind closed doors to see if the suspect could be tied to the I-70 killings.

Investigators are cautious to publicly make any connection between the cases at this point. But another police source told News 4 he is confident the person who killed Brossman is definitely a suspect as the I-70 serial killer.

Police have long speculated as to why, after killing six people in one month in 1992, the killer suddenly stopped. If the Brossman case can be connected, then he clearly did not.

Phantom pursuit: The hunt for the I-70 killer A man killed six people in 1992, appearing out of nowhere to strike in broad daylight before disappearing just as fast. Now, nearly 30 years later, police from throughout the Midwest are coming together one last time to try and catch him

News 4 will be providing continuous coverage in the weeks ahead as the task force chases down any new leads on one of the oldest serial killer cases in U.S. history.