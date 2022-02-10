ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday night during the NFL honors, former St. Louis Rams head coach Dick Vermeil was announced as a member of the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Vermeil began his NFL coaching career in 1976 with the Philadelphia Eagles. After two seasons of growing pains Vermeil lead to the Eagles to the playoffs for the first time in 18 seasons. He would retire after the 1982 season and would not return to coaching until 1997 when the St. Louis Rams hired him. Vermeil led a powerful Rams offense known as “The Greatest Show on Turf,” winning Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans. Vermeil went on to coach the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring for the second time in 2005. Vermeil finished his coaching career with a record 120-109 record.
Vermeil joins former St. Louis Rams players Kurt Warner, Orlando Pace, Marshall Faulk and Isaac Bruce in the Hall of Fame.
