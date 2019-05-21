ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals is happening Tuesday night at the Enterprise Center and if the team wins, Dick’s Sporting Goods will stay open late.
The store will extend its hours so fans can get their hands on some championship apparel.
In addition to extended Tuesday night hours, the stores will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday if the team wins.
The following locations will offer the extended hours pending a Blues win:
Chesterfield Commons
64 Thf Blvd
Chesterfield, MO 63005
Mid Rivers Mall
1600 Mid Rivers Mall
St. Peters, MO 63376
West County Center
200 West County Center
Des Peres, MO 63131
South County Mall
590 South County Center Way
South County, MO 63129
Fairview City Centre
6575 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
