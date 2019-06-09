ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - If the Blues win the Stanley Cup Sunday night, select Dick’s Sporting Goods location in the St. Louis area will be open right after Game 6 ends to sell Stanley Cup championship shirts.
The company said the stores will also open at 7:00 a.m. Monday.
Below is a list of the locations that will be open late Sunday if the Blues win Game 6:
- Chesterfield Commons at 64 THF Blvd in Chesterfield
- Mid Rivers Mall 1600 Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters
- West County Center at 200 West County Center in Des Peres
- South County Mall at 590 South County Center Way in south St. Louis County
- Fairview City Centre at 6575 North Illinois Street in Fairview Heights, Ill.
- Wentzville Crossing at 1866 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville
The location at Phoenix Center in Washington, Mo. will not open Sunday night but will open at 7:00 a.m. Monday.
