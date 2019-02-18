JUPITER, Fla. (BaseballStL/KMOV.com) -- Dexter Fowler is looking to rebound in 2019 after struggles at the plate and a foot injury ended his season early.
New's 4 Sports' Brooke Grimsley sat down with the Cardinals right-fielder who is looking forward to returning to form come Opening Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.