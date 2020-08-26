Pirates Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty wears a Black Lives Matter t-shirt as he warms up before the start of an opening day baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

(KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced just before game time that Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty have declined to participate in the team's game against the Royals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday. The decision was made by both players as teams around the NBA and MLB are protesting social injustice Wednesday following recent incidents in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to refuse to play in their scheduled NBA Playoffs game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday afternoon, after which each of the day's NBA games scheduled at the NBA bubble in Florida were canceled. Multiple games across MLB have been canceled Wednesday night.

During his pre-game media availability Wednesday, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he had not heard from any players with regard to the protests popping up across the NBA and MLB Wednesday afternoon, but the wishes of Flaherty and Fowler were evidently communicated thereafter. The Cardinals' statement indicated the team supported their decisions.

Former Cardinal Jason Heyward, now of the Chicago Cubs, also opted out of participating in Wednesday evening's game against the Tigers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.