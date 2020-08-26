(KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced just before game time that Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty have declined to participate in the team's game against the Royals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday. The decision was made by both players as teams around the NBA and MLB are protesting social injustice Wednesday following recent incidents in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
August 27, 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to refuse to play in their scheduled NBA Playoffs game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday afternoon, after which each of the day's NBA games scheduled at the NBA bubble in Florida were canceled. Multiple games across MLB have been canceled Wednesday night.
During his pre-game media availability Wednesday, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he had not heard from any players with regard to the protests popping up across the NBA and MLB Wednesday afternoon, but the wishes of Flaherty and Fowler were evidently communicated thereafter. The Cardinals' statement indicated the team supported their decisions.
Former Cardinal Jason Heyward, now of the Chicago Cubs, also opted out of participating in Wednesday evening's game against the Tigers.
Jason Heyward, one of the most respected players in the Cubs clubhouse, made a personal choice to sit out but encouraged the rest of his teammates to play tonight in Detroit.— Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) August 26, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.