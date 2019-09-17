ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fundraiser is taking place Tuesday night to support the Major Case Squad, which relies on donations for training and equipment.
Tuesday night, Dewey’s Pizza in St. Charles, Missouri and O’Fallon, Illinois will host a fundraiser from 4 to 10 p.m. for the organization. Those who present a certificate from the restaurant’s Facebook page will have up to 20% of their purchase donated to the Major Case Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.