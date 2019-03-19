AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The new owner of the former Tower Tee site says it is waiting to hear from neighbors before releasing plans to the public or submitting a proposal to the St. Louis County Council.
In February 2019, McBride Homes and JH Berra, in a joint venture as Elite Development, bought the property from TEGNA, Inc.
At one point before the sale was complete, the developer floated the idea of a 150-plus home development on the property. That plan has since been pulled from the St. Louis County Council's consideration.
But a recent sign posted on the property, reading "McBride Homes Coming Soon!" was a reality check for neighbors who have enjoyed a view of a golf course for decades.
"It's been great to say 'Oh we live off a golf course and we live in Affton,'" said Sarah Hertel. "But now it’s just a big empty field with derelict buildings."
Hertel joins a chorus of neighbors worried about a big residential development filling the green space.
"Our biggest concern is the amount of houses we've heard are going to be going in back there. There's no reason to cram them all in," said Hertel.
Soon after the "Coming Soon!" sign was posted, St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy asked the developer to take it down.
"I thought it was misleading and just not helpful," said Clancy.
She says there is still a long road ahead before a single home can be built here, much less a subdivision.
"Contingent still on, one, submitting a plan and, two, going through the process with Planning and Zoning and then ultimately to the County Council," said Clancy.
The developer has already been flagged for its work on the property. The St. Louis County Public Works Department confirms they investigated reports of demolition without a permit, and while they found no demo violations, the new property owner was cited for having outdoor storage containers on site. They were given until March 29 to remove them.
Some neighbors, like Teri Pelech, are already planning to petition against any rezoning.
"The concerns are the water, the wildlife, the blasting. We've been told in the past it was an old brickyard. These homes built in 1953 are not going to withstand that, and the traffic on Hegge," said Pelech.
No one from McBride Homes was available for an on camera interview Tuesday. But in a statement, they cited a St. Louis County Planning Department study that determined that Affton needs new move-up housing.
However, councilman Clancy says that study was done more than a decade ago, before the recession.
"A lot has changed, but I will say there are a lot of people who want to live in this part of St. Louis County and I support that," said Clancy.
Clancy also applauded the developer’s reconsideration of a park.
"I think they have indicated a willingness to rethink a concept of some green space, which was not part of their initial plan that called for 158 residences," said Clancy.
In a statement, McBride Homes explained, saying,
"McBride and Berra are also willing to consider a public-private partnership on up to 11 acres of the property. The ultimate plan for the park would need to be worked out; however, the park would not include a golf course, driving range, putt-putt, or batting cages."
A spokesperson for the developer said they want to hear concerns from neighbors at a town hall meeting planned for Wednesday. They may even adjust their plans to address neighbor's concerns, the spokesperson said.
As for a timeline for submitting the plans, the developer says it will come "in the next few months."
